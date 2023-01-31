Icy roads lead to fatal crash south of Lamesa

LAMESA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on US 87 at an unsafe speed for the ice on the roadway.

The driver of the Chevy lost control and veered off the roadway causing them to roll over into a field west of US 87.

The passenger in the Chevy, Fausta Gaspar De Arcos, a 60-year-old woman was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the accident.

The driver is in serious condition at the University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.