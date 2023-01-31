Despite a recent nationwide decline in drilling activity, activity in the Permian Basin increases

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Nationwide drilling activity has declined for the second straight month according to Baker Hughes most recent data released Jan. 27 also published by Reuters. U.S. energy firms cut the most number of rigs in a week since September of 2021, they fell by 10 to 613, the lowest number since November and nationwide the combined oil and gas rig count fell by 4 to 771 the week of Jan 20th.

Although here in the Permian Basin drilling activity is increasing and if you compare the count to this time last year, Executive Vice President of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association Stephen Robertson says we’re running 65 to 70 more rigs now.

Despite other areas and other basins regressing in their opportunity to produce.

“We won’t always continue to grow, when we regress we won’t always have a shrinking rig count it will eb and flow but for better or worse projection for 2023 shows that the world will break records for the amount of crude oil that is consumed on a daily basis,” said Robertson.

There have been recent fears of a looming recession and Robertson says the oil and gas industry has always been an industry of ups and downs, but the future’s looking bright.

“The infrastructure that we have here, the technology, the willingness to be able to produce the natural resources that we’ve been gifted with is truly tremendous and it means not only are the people from the Permian Basin going to benefit from that growth, people around the world can benefit from that growth,” said Robertson.

This doesn’t mean that the worldwide economy and regulatory environment out of DC will not affect our growth.

“The conflict in Ukraine the lack of growth in China those are both being taken into consideration,” said Robertson.

The state of Texas and New Mexico are both currently in legislative sessions, while Texas is facing a record breaking budget surplus. Something to keep in mind as elected officials decide where to spend that money.

The PBPA expects the current administration to continue to try and limit production throughout the US including the Permian Basin.

“Working with our partners up in Washington D.C. whether their elected officials or their officials in the different agencies to try to get them to have a better understanding of what their proposals really would mean for production in the Permian Basin,” said Robertson

Robertson says it’s important for the administration to understand what their regulations would mean for the cost of gas even at the pump, especially as we continue into 2023.

