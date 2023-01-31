CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY, 1/31/23

(KOSA) - 10:00 PM UPDATE | Tuesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for areas of freezing drizzle/freezing rain expected to redevelop overnight into early Tuesday morning. A light icy glaze on elevated surfaces such as bridges...overpasses and windshields. The main threat area of any light ice accumulations of less than a 1/10″ of an inch will be in the Permian Basin with higher amounts possible near Big Spring south to Big Lake.

With temperatures staying near or below freezing through Wednesday and areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain are expected to develop with heavier ice accumulations...travel problems look to increase starting late Tuesday into Wednesday There also could be spotty power outages due to ice on powerlines and tree branches.

