CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/1/23

By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/1/23: Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for freezing rain...snow and bitterly cold temperatures near freezing and wind chills in the teens. Areas of freezing rain and snow will develop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and a significant amount of icing up to 1/10″ to 1/2″ will be possible. Travel will be hazardous and near impossible by Wednesday morning and icing of tree branches and power lines could cause scattered power outages.

As temperatures stay near or below freezing through Thursday...freezing rain and ice accumulations are expected. This will cause additional travel problems on area roads...bridges and overpasses for the middle of the week. Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this upcoming winter weather situation.

