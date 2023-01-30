Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect.

On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood.

A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the surveillance footage below is considered to be a person of interest.

He also has a blue Dodge 4-door truck.

Anyone who recognizes this subject should contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0000865.

Surveillance footage: https://fb.watch/inQ8PfO_zu/?mibextid=q5o4bk

