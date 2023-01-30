Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect

OPD person of interest
OPD person of interest(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect.

On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood.

A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the surveillance footage below is considered to be a person of interest.

He also has a blue Dodge 4-door truck.

Anyone who recognizes this subject should contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0000865.

Surveillance footage: https://fb.watch/inQ8PfO_zu/?mibextid=q5o4bk

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
Fatal Crash
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Cross walk safety
Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

DPS update on crashes in Midland
ECISD releases statment on winter weather closure
Odessa Police crash update
Logo de Midland ISD
MISD releases statement on Monday morning winter weather closure