Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect.
On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood.
A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the surveillance footage below is considered to be a person of interest.
He also has a blue Dodge 4-door truck.
Anyone who recognizes this subject should contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0000865.
Surveillance footage: https://fb.watch/inQ8PfO_zu/?mibextid=q5o4bk
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.