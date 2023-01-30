Odessa Police crash update

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD has responded to around 30 crashes so far Monday morning.

OPD would like to remind the public to continue being careful if traveling this week as roads are expected to remain slick. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Remember the following if you do travel:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle in case of an emergency. Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling on overpasses and underpasses. If you must travel, please allow plenty of time to travel to and from your destination.

Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid. Also, some of the intersections have no functioning lights so please remember to treat intersections with flashing lights the same as a 4-way stop sign.

