The Midland Police Department needs help locating young man’s family

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department needs help locating this young man’s family.

He is approximately 13-17 years old and is not able to communicate what his name is or where he lives. He was found unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue.

If you have any information that could help the Midland Police Department return this young man to his family, please call 432-685-7108.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.