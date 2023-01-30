Finding Family: Lorenzo

(Credit: Lori Falcon)
By Matthew Alvarez
Updated: 1 hour ago
(KOSA) - Fun, caring, respectful, driven and most of all creative, are some of the words that come to mind when describing Lorenzo.

Lorenzo enjoys school. Science and Geography are his favorite subjects.

He loves to talk about TV & movies!

Lorenzo, being only 14 years old, has already mapped out what he wants his future to look like.

“[I’m] trying to become someone in life,” said Lorenzo.

That someone, to him, would be an actor on the silver screen.

“Hollywood, that’s the best place, that’s where all actors are,” Lorenzo explains.

He isn’t bashful when sharing his ambitions. But also says that, in the short term, he’s looking for a family who will guide him.

“I need a family to help me be an actor,” said Lorenzo.

His Heart Gallery profile explains that he needs a family that can relate to an active personality.

That family would also be consistent and persistent in providing for Lorenzo’s every need.

Lorenzo is a determined kid and is shooting for the stars but wants a forever family to be by his side, every step of the way.

“I’m trying to learn life, trying to be someone, trying to have a good family, to help the world. Right now, I’m not in a good place,” said Lorenzo.

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting Lorenzo, click on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids

Heart Gallery

