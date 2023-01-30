DPS update on crashes in Midland

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 .

At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety.

Please reduce your speed and maintain a safe following distance. If you must travel, please allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

The water on the roadways is expected to freeze overnight with the possibility of black ice and slick roadway conditions in the early morning hours of 1/31/23.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
Fatal Crash
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Cross walk safety
Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

ECISD releases statment on winter weather closure
Odessa Police crash update
Logo de Midland ISD
MISD releases statement on Monday morning winter weather closure
Warming center open
Ector County Warning