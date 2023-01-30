DPS update on crashes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 .

At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety.

Please reduce your speed and maintain a safe following distance. If you must travel, please allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

The water on the roadways is expected to freeze overnight with the possibility of black ice and slick roadway conditions in the early morning hours of 1/31/23.

