CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday, 1/30/23

Freezing drizzle and very cold temperatures
Winter WX Advisory
Winter WX Advisory(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller and Craig Stewart
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for accumulations of freezing drizzle/rain and very cold temperatures and wind chills. A light glaze of ice will be possible on elevated surfaces such as bridges...overpasses...and windshields starting Monday in the central and northern Permian Basin including the cities of Midland...Odessa and Big Spring. Travel is expected to become hazardous starting Monday morning and continuing for Tuesday and Wednesday morning with significant icing expected in some areas of the eastern and northeastern Permian Basin.

Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this winter weather situation on CBS7.com and on Facebook and be sure to get the CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather App to stay in the know on the go!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
Fatal Crash
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
(MGN)
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Cross walk safety
Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car

Latest News

The Midland Police Department needs help locating this young man’s family.
The Midland Police Department needs help locating young man’s family
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/29/23
22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty bowl event
22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/29/23