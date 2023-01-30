CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday, 1/30/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for accumulations of freezing drizzle/rain and very cold temperatures and wind chills. A light glaze of ice will be possible on elevated surfaces such as bridges...overpasses...and windshields starting Monday in the central and northern Permian Basin including the cities of Midland...Odessa and Big Spring. Travel is expected to become hazardous starting Monday morning and continuing for Tuesday and Wednesday morning with significant icing expected in some areas of the eastern and northeastern Permian Basin.

Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this winter weather situation on CBS7.com and on Facebook and be sure to get the CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather App to stay in the know on the go!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.