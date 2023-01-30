ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/30/23: Monday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the areas of freezing drizzle/freezing rain and bitterly cold temperatures near freezing and wind chills into the teens. Areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will develop early on Monday causing a light icy glaze on elevated surfaces such as bridges...overpasses and windshields. The main threat area of any light ice accumulations will be in the central and northern Permian Basin.

As temperatures stay near or below freezing through Wednesday...more areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain are expected to develop with heavier ice accumulations expected on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This will cause additional travel problems on area roads...bridges and overpasses for the middle of the week. Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this upcoming winter weather situation.

