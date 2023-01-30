CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/30/23

Start to warm up some
Winter WX Advisory
Winter WX Advisory(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 1/30/23: Monday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the areas of freezing drizzle/freezing rain and bitterly cold temperatures near freezing and wind chills into the teens. Areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will develop early on Monday causing a light icy glaze on elevated surfaces such as bridges...overpasses and windshields. The main threat area of any light ice accumulations will be in the central and northern Permian Basin.

As temperatures stay near or below freezing through Wednesday...more areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain are expected to develop with heavier ice accumulations expected on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This will cause additional travel problems on area roads...bridges and overpasses for the middle of the week. Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this upcoming winter weather situation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
Fatal Crash
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
(MGN)
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Cross walk safety
Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/29/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/27/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/25/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/27/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/25/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/25/23 PM