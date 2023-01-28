STEM Academy robotics team headed to FTC Championship

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Stem Academy at UTPB’s robotics team has 5 teams competing in the First Tech Challenge League Championship this weekend at the Bush Convention Center in Midland.

While the students are excited about tomorrow’s competition, Robotics Coach Jeff Vann says being on the team teaches them so much more than just robotics.

“There’s so much more than just robots, it’s like running a sports franchise,” said Vann.

One team is ranked first while the others are also highly ranked

The 28 students range from 7th to 12th grade with two six grade students helping out as interns.

“I’m really excited I’m kind of nervous because I don’t know how my alliances are and all the other teams were going against,” said student Jacob Vann.

The teams started preparing in September and worked hard throughout the robotics season to build the robots, program, engineer, drive the robots fundraise and more.

Vann says doing robotics and competing also teaches the students professionalism and how to problem solve.

“But they go okay, well how do we get somebody to give us money so we can buy better parts? How do we get somebody to let us come in and talk about our robots and our program and the kids are the ones that do that,” said Vann.

The students are more than eager to work hard.

“You gotta be ready, your robot has to be working and you have to be ready to talk to other teams,” said Intern RJ Barnes.

The students have even programmed the robots to high five.

“It’s unbelievable what the kids are capable of and like I said this brings it out of it and this is an insane amount of work but it’s completely worth it,” said Vann.

If the students do well this weekend they will be eligible to continue on to even bigger competitions.

