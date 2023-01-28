OPD asking for community help in finding missing man

Daquann Allen
Daquann Allen(Odessa Police Department)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Daquann Allen, 34 years of age, was last seen at 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 24th Street.

Allen has forearm crutches and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans.

He is 6′1″ tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

