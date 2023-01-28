22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty bowl event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank hosted its 22nd annual Empty Food Bowls fundraiser this weekend.

The food bank puts on this fundraiser every year to help fight hunger across West Texas.

Many West Texans in the Permian Basin spent part of their weekend at Midland College collecting unique bowls made by people across the region.

Autumn Bohannan from the West Texas Food Bank explains why it’s important to have this event continue for the last 22 years.

“It’s so important because the community loves it. The community backs us behind it. It’s important for people to come out and get their hand made bowls. Because students make these bowls and so we’re just super gradual for the community and that’s why it’s important.” Autumn Bohannan, Content Marketing Manager

Approximately 1000 bowls were made for the event and all the money raised helps provide meals for people in all 19 counties the West Texas Food Bank serves.

“Because it’s a huge fundraiser that we have. We’re so thankful for the donors that come out and give money to the food ban. We served over 13 million pounds and so it’s just amazing the community support” said Bonohans

The West Texas Food Bank is thankful for the endless amount of support from the community.

“It makes my heart warm, seeing that people continue to come here. We have people that are first timers here at empty bowls, we have people that been showing up for 22 years and so it just makes me happy that the community has our back and continues to support us” said Bohannan

You can find a link of the West Texas Food Bank’s upcoming events here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.