Traffic Alert: Faudree Road construction

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the ongoing construction of Faudree Road, traffic patterns have also changed on the 191 frontage roads approaching Faudree Road.

The temporary lane assignments during construction will be the inside lane is a left turn lane while the outside lane is for traffic moving straight thru the intersection. The lane assignments apply to both the eastbound and westbound frontage roads.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
Cross walk safety
Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations.
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Adopt-a-pet: Meet Buddy
The Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, TX.
Ector County Judge declares sale of Ector County Coliseum ‘DOA’
Deadline passes for sale of Ector County Coliseum
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/27/23