Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland

By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr.

Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at the scene.

During the investigation, it was found that Jesus Romo Jr. was driving the wrong way on the westbound lanes of the north service road of Loop 250 without headlights on. The vehicle jumped the grass median and service road of Loop 250 before returning to the north service road heading in the wrong direction.

The vehicle then entered the exit ramp of Loop 250 and continued driving in the wrong direction in the westbound lanes. While attempting to exit on the westbound entrance ramp the vehicle was hit by a truck entering the westbound ramp of Loop 250.

The next of kin has been notified.

