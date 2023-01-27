ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23: Breezy southwesterly winds will warm temperatures up for the start of the weekend but it won’t last long. An Arctic cold front is set to arrive late on Sunday and bring Winter chill back to the forecast. Temperatures look to stay cold through next week.

As of right now...the rain/snow mix looks to be light and only trace accumulations are expected for the start of the week...but with more Arctic air and another front by Wednesday of next week...the opportunity for accumulating snow...freezing rain or sleet will be possible. Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this upcoming winter weather situation.

