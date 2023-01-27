Alpine Athletic Director and Football Head Coach John Fellows will step down
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Alpine, Texas (KOSA) - Alpine Athletic Director and Football Head Coach John Fellows has announced that he will step down from both positions and step into a different Administrative role in the district.
In 2022, Fellows led the Alpine Bucks Football team to a 5-7 record.
Alpine ISD will begin their search for their new Football Head Coach and Athletic Director.
