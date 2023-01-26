Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post made by Micah Arrott, Principal of Pease Elementary in Odessa, Wednesday morning during drop off a student and Crossing Guard were hit by a car at the crosswalk on 22nd Street in front of the school.

According to Arrott both the student and Crossing Guard are okay.

“As you pick up your children or drive by our campus, please, slow down, and be patient as we move over 600 small children to their pick-up points.” Arrott said in the Facebook post. “Be cautious and expect that a child could run out in front of you at any time. It takes all of us working together to make drop off and pick up safe.”

