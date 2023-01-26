Odessa College Wrangler Softball team prepares for season opener against Grayson College

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College Softball team comes into the 2023 Season at #3 in the preseason poll. Despite the ranking, Head Coach Jeff Jackson feels there is more to be accomplished this season.

The Wranglers open their season against Grayson College on Friday. First Pitch is scheduled for 4:30 PM.

