Dancers are preparing for the 8th annual Dancing With the West Texas Stars fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th annual Dancing With the West Texas Stars fundraiser is just around the corner and the 10 dance duos are in the midst of practicing for the big event on February 4th.

For dancers Kendall Gray and Kara Williams the event is a full circle moment as they have been dancing together since they were in the 5th grade and are now reunited after taking a break.

“I think my partner Kara and I put a lot of pressure on ourselves because we used to dance together and the last time everyone saw us we were really good dancers and so were holding ourselves to a really high standard but it’s nice knowing that this is just for a good cause,” said Gray.

All proceeds donated and earned by the dancers go to the Crisis Center of West Texas helping the mission to end domestic and sexual violence in West Texas.

The main event will be at the Ector Theatre at 7:30pm. and the after party will be held at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Odessa.

“It’s kind of like I’m having de cha vu everyday like okay were choreographing were cleaning were turning the dance around away from the mirror, things like that that I’ve done my entire life but taken a six year break from it just so wonderful especially since its for a good cause its so wonderful and I’m so excited to be on the stage the Ector stage,” said Williams.

The pair has been working hard choreographing a routine themselves for the big show a process that takes time and a lot of trial and error.

“There are bumping heads and there have always been some bumping heads and working that out which makes our friendship stronger and the dance stronger whose idea is better some ideas get shot down and some ideas stay,” said Williams.

While you might think they would be nervous, both dancers say the support from the community actually makes them excited.

“The community here I was born and raised here and came back here after college never thought I would but here we are and we do live in such a supportive community so I’m not nervous to perform in front of everyone I’m just glad that they’re going to be there,” said Gray.

To purchase tickets for the big event you can visit the Crisis Center website.

