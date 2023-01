MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, CJ Kelly Park, including the area around the pond, will be closed to the public Thursday, Jan. 26.

The city says this is due to an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department, DPS, and Texas Rangers related to evidence in a double murder that took place on Dec.17, 2022.

