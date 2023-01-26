The city of Midland voted in favor of a new facility for training purposes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland City Council voted in favor of building a public safety facility, designed for its Police and Fire department.

With the approval of the city council, the next step includes Randal Scotts Architects INC. Who will draw up a master plan of the facility that will then be presented to the city.

Midland hopes to provide training for both MPD and MFD which can help save money on trainings that require them to go out of West Texas.

“The ability to have a new facility where we can have new training abilities, new training props, more state of the art, more classroom space, is just going to be a win for both departments,” said Midland Fire chief Chuck Blumenauer.

Blumenauer says both the police and fire department have issues with recruiting.

He says a new state of the art facility will bring in more recruits, and get more attention from departments outside of West Texas.

“we’re struggling like so many departments. being down several officers trying to bring in new officers both from this area and wider regions. that’ll be a great tool for us to show that we don’t just talk about how important training is, we actually back that up now,” said Midland Police department training Sgt. DJ Goswick.

Even though they are still in the early stages of this project, one thing the Midland Police and Fire department agreed on was the location of this facility.

The midland police department range is located next to a plot of land that belongs to the city.

Currently they are leasing it to a farmer, but they are not going to renew that lease, therefore if this project goes well, this will be the new plot of land for that facility.

Goswick says two of the issues they have with their current training ground is space and technology.

“Currently, we just can’t support anything that’s kind of on the cutting edge when it comes to technology. And that new facility will open the window where we’ll have fewer instances where our officers need to go to another place or another destination,” said Goswick.

The new training center will be able to provide both space and that cutting edge technology.

It will act as a new police academy for MPD, and train MFD in fighting oil industry related fires.

