CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/27/23

Start to warm up some
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/25/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/25/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/27/23: The return of south to southwesterly winds will warm temperatures back up a little for the start of the weekend as clouds will be on the increase. It won’t last long as we are expecting another cold front late in the weekend to drop temperatures and develop low clouds...patchy fog and some rain...even wintry precipitation by early next week.

As of right now...the rain/snow mix looks to be light and only trace accumulations are expected for the start of the week...but with more Arctic air and another front by Wednesday of next week...the opportunity for accumulating snow...freezing rain or sleet will by possible. Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this upcoming winter weather situation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations.
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations
Duck pond searched for investigation
Wadley-Barron Park re-opens after police investigation
Cross walk safety
Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/27/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/25/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/25/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/25/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/24/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/24/23 PM