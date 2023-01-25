What was once one of the worse schools in the state is now on the rise academically

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Thanks to Covid… yes you heard that right. Thanks to Covid, what once was a failing school is now a school that is on the rise academically not just in West Texas but all of Texas.

In just a short 2 years IDEA Travis went from an F-rated school to now a B-graded school.

After Covid hit in March of 2020 and everyone was left on lockdown, IDEA Travis knew they needed to get their students back in the classroom and stay in the classroom...

That’s because, in August 2020, IDEA Travis was starting a brand new partnership with MISD.

Now MISD helps IDEA Travis recruit teachers and helps make curriculum.

The partnership with MISD and IDEA is unique since IDEA public schools don’t usually partner with ISDs.

But so far, it’s worked.

“And in just two years thanks to the remarkable work of some incredible teachers, leaders, and support staff they have transformed the school and almost doubled its size. So, we’re serving a lot more students that are performing much closer to their potential” said Bethany Solis, Executive Director for Idea Permian Basin

This change IDEA Travis has gone through has been joyful but also challenging.

“When we first started the partnership students were reading on average about 2-grade levels behind and they were doing math on average 2-grade levels behind,” said Solis

Fast forward 2 years and,

“Most of our grade levels are actually on the level now in math and making dramatic gains in reading,” said Solis

Each day they continue learning, the school gets better.

And because of these tremendous strides in raising grades for students and the school... MISD and Travis are ready to expand.

“We are excited that the MISD board has approved the expansion of IDEA Travis to high school starting with 9 grade next year. Really grateful for that support and excited to serve high school students through 12th grade” said Solis

