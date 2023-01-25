How to stay safe when it snows in West Texas

Jack Frost left his mark here in Andrews
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Even though it wasn’t much, Jack Frost left his mark here in Andrews.

Starting early Tuesday morning, rain and snow have fallen on Andrews.

The Mustang’s football field was completely covered with snow this morning when students were headed to school.

School wasn’t canceled in part thanks to TxDot being out on the roads Monday night prepping for the morning commute.

“Roadways are clear, we’ve had no accidents reported and so everything seems to be flowing pretty well. Everybody is mindful of the road conditions so we’re pleased with that” said Michael Cook, Andrews County Fire Marshal, and Emergency Coordinator

But even with TxDot on top of the roads and roads being cleared, there’s always the possibility of roads freezing over with ice.

“And they will monitor the roads throughout the day and into the evening. And if they see there’s a need they can come back and pre-treat. But for the most part, what they’ve already pre-treated generally will last several days” said Cook

TxDot released some helpful tips for drivers including

-Make sure to slow down

-Don’t use cruise control

- Leave a good distance between you and the other drivers

- Check the latest forecast

Make sure you’re careful on bridges and overpasses when the weather gets like this.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert
Duck pond searched for investigation
Wadley-Barron Park closed indefinitely after investigators find gun
(MGN)
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations.
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/25/23
Two of the musicians from the trio of OHS students are seniors and say they’re unsure whether...
Odessa High students get invited to prestigious program in New York
Midland City Council votes against Hogan Park Conservancy project
Hogan Park in Midland, TX.
Midland City Council votes against Hogan Park Conservancy project