How to stay safe when it snows in West Texas

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Even though it wasn’t much, Jack Frost left his mark here in Andrews.

Starting early Tuesday morning, rain and snow have fallen on Andrews.

The Mustang’s football field was completely covered with snow this morning when students were headed to school.

School wasn’t canceled in part thanks to TxDot being out on the roads Monday night prepping for the morning commute.

“Roadways are clear, we’ve had no accidents reported and so everything seems to be flowing pretty well. Everybody is mindful of the road conditions so we’re pleased with that” said Michael Cook, Andrews County Fire Marshal, and Emergency Coordinator

But even with TxDot on top of the roads and roads being cleared, there’s always the possibility of roads freezing over with ice.

“And they will monitor the roads throughout the day and into the evening. And if they see there’s a need they can come back and pre-treat. But for the most part, what they’ve already pre-treated generally will last several days” said Cook

TxDot released some helpful tips for drivers including

-Make sure to slow down

-Don’t use cruise control

- Leave a good distance between you and the other drivers

- Check the latest forecast

Make sure you’re careful on bridges and overpasses when the weather gets like this.

