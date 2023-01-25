ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/25/23: Clearing skies are in the forecast as a strong Winter storm system moves away from West Texas and high pressure building in with sunny skies. Temperatures will remain chilly especially in the morning hours as they will drop into the lower 20s. Wind chill values will start in the teens first thing in the morning...so prepare for that and watch out for any slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Midler weather is on the way for the weekend but rain or any moisture is expected to stay out of the forecast through next week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.