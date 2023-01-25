ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/26/23: Skies will clear but the temperatures look to stay chilly for the rest of the week. Morning lows will start out in the lower 20s with wind chills in the mid to upper teens. Only the upper 40s by the afternoon with sunny skies all over West Texas.

Some clouds and southerly to southwesterly winds return this weekend warming up temperatures. It won’t last long as another surge of Arctic air looms in the forecast for the start of February.

