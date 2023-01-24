Rep. August Pfluger holds ceremonial swearing-in

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Representative August Pfluger had a ceremonial swearing-in, on Monday, at the Bush Federal Courthouse in Midland.

It was all smiles for Congressman Pfluger, as his second term representing Texas’ 11th district in the 118th congress gets underway.

The event was a ‘who’s-who’ of local politics, Midland Mayor Lori Blong, Midland County Judge Jerry Johnson, and numerous law enforcement heads were among the local leaders who attended the event and most of them heard a friendly message.

“We have an administration that’s declared war on the oil and gas industry, on the fossil fuel industry,” said Pfluger.

Rep. Pfluger promised to work to build West Texas’ energy industry, tackle inflation, and increase border security.

“I think it’s really important that we get after this border crisis,” Pfluger said. “That we hold the administration accountable, that we actually secure the border, and make sure the administration will do the same.”

The republicans will have more power in Pfluger’s second term, maintaining a majority in the house.

That’s allowing them to set up committees to investigate multiple government agencies, including the justice department.

“Now, it’s time for us to get to work as the Republican majority to show the American people that we’re serious about governing, that we want the best from this country, and that includes making it strong and prosperous and accountable,” said Pfluger.

The effectiveness of these goals could be limited, with democrats controlling the Senate and Presidency.

