Midland College’s search for President is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday, that they have begun the search to identify the next President of Midland College.

Steve Kiser, the Board of Trustees chair, says that the Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout Texas and the nation.

According to Kiser, the Board has selected the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) to assist them with the Presidential search process. ACCT’s assistance will include providing support with the development of the Presidential Profile, recruiting highly competitive candidates, and working extensively with the District Board. ACCT has conducted over 750 community college searches.

On Feb. 1, 2023, the board will host three Public Forums. They say the purpose of these sessions is to listen to community input, which will assist with the development of the Presidential Profile.

The entire Midland College community is invited and encouraged to participate in a wide-ranging discussion about the qualities, characteristics, and qualifications the school is seeking in its next President.

The discussions will be facilitated by Bill Holda, Ed.D., ACCT Search Consultant.

The open forums will be held in the Wagner & Brown Auditorium in the Allison Fine Arts Building at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m. all on Feb. 1.

For those who cannot attend the in-person events, a Zoom link is also available.

The board has also created a survey that will help in the development of the Presidential Profile, you can find the link to that survey here.

The Presidential search webpage on the Midland College website will be developed in the coming weeks and will include key information including the timeline, regular progress reports, information on how to apply, and more.

CBS7 will continue to keep you updated throughout this search process.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.