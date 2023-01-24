Midland City Council votes against Hogan Park Conservancy project

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In a 4-2 vote, the Midland City Council voted against the Hogan Park Conservancy project.

The item was placed on the Agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as the “Resolution authorizing the execution of Quality of Place Conservancy for the design construction, maintenance, and operation of certain improvements to Hogan Park.”

This vote comes after controversy surrounding the project during November’s mayoral race when a Midland Reporter-Telegram op-ed written by Midland Councilwoman Robin Poole created confusion about the actual cost of the Hogan Park Project. Read that story here.

