Midland City Council votes against Hogan Park Conservancy project

Hogan Park in Midland, TX.
Hogan Park in Midland, TX.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In a 4-2 vote, the Midland City Council voted against the Hogan Park Conservancy project.

The item was placed on the Agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as the “Resolution authorizing the execution of Quality of Place Conservancy for the design construction, maintenance, and operation of certain improvements to Hogan Park.”

This vote comes after controversy surrounding the project during November’s mayoral race when a Midland Reporter-Telegram op-ed written by Midland Councilwoman Robin Poole created confusion about the actual cost of the Hogan Park Project. Read that story here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duck pond searched for investigation
Wadley-Barron Park closed indefinitely after investigators find gun
Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert
(MGN)
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations.
Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations
Fatal car crash
One-year-old dies in crash in Martin County

Latest News

Beal dog park closing for maintenance
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
The shelter is asking for blanket donations
Humane Society of Odessa power restored
MISD approves plan for turf field at MHS