HIGHLIGHTS: #2 Odessa College holds off rival Midland College
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center.
The Wranglers (18-1) are ranked #2 in the country and held off an upset bid from the Chaparrals (16-4), who have lost four games in a row.
