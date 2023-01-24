HIGHLIGHTS: #2 Odessa College holds off rival Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center.

The Wranglers (18-1) are ranked #2 in the country and held off an upset bid from the Chaparrals (16-4), who have lost four games in a row.

