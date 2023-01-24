CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM

Rain/Snow mix early Tuesday
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system will move into West Texas on Tuesday bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.

Skies will start to clear by Wednesday...but the cold temperatures are expected to last the rest of the week.

