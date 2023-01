MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, Midland County approved mulitple traffic changes.

Stop signs are coming on ECR 130 & SCR 1180 in the next few days.

In addition, you can expect a speed reduction to 35 MPH on ECR 130 between SH 349 & FM 715.

For more information on current road and bridge projects, go to the Midland County Website here here.

