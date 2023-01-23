Midland College hosts presidential search open forums

Community forums and surveys will aid in development of a profile in searching for the college’s next president
(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Open forums to assist in the search and selection of a new Midland College president will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:00 pm.

All will be held on the MC main campus, 3600 N. Garfield, in the Allison Fine Arts Building, Wagner & Brown Auditorium. A third-party search firm will conduct the forums, and members of the community, MC employees and students are invited to attend one of these one-hour sessions.

For those who cannot attend the in-person events, a Zoom link is also available. Zoom link for all 3 meetings.

Please share this information with those who may have a concerted interest in Midland College and wish to attend. No RSVP is needed.

In addition to the public forums, a brief electronic survey has been developed. Your anonymous responses to the survey will also be used to inform the development of the draft Presidential Profile. The survey is available here.

Please submit your survey feedback no later than 2 p.m. (Central Time) on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

