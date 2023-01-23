Finding Family: Louis

(KOSA) - Louis is an inquisitive and bright young man. His personality is built on the foundations that he holds dear, service to others, and his faith.

“I’m kind, believe in Jesus, I like helping people,” said Louis.

This 14-year-old also already is setting his sights on his future.

Louis wants to build a career that is fit for the 21st century by becoming a Youtuber.

One of the Youtubers he looks up to most is ‘Mr. Beast’, he’s best known for his videos centered around helping people.

“For me, I’m going to be like Mr. Beast. Have my own company, helping people, and giving stuff away. For me, I’m going to become a Youtuber,” Louis explains.

In the short term, Louis says he has high hopes for what 2023 has in store for him.

“To get adopted, or something amazing,” Louis exclaimed.

As his Heart Gallery profile explains, Louis believes in trusted adults in his life and holds their words dear to him.

His forever family would take vacations with him and play games to make memories.

They would also continue a relationship with his twin brother.

Louis describes what a first weekend with his forever family would look like.

“Have some fun, spend time to know them,” said Louis.

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting Louis, click on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids

Heart Gallery

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.