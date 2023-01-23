CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday 1/23/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 10:00 AM Update: Monday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Strong winds upwards to 50+ mph will be moving into the Permian Basin and Trans-Pecos this afternoon creating areas of blowing dust and high fire danger. Wind advisories are up for parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

A mix of rain and snow will move into the northern Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico after midnight. Any accumulations will be confined to areas north of a line from Guadalupe Mountains National Park to Big Spring. Accumulations will be light and widespread travel problems are not expected.

