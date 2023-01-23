CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday 1/23/23

Gusts to 50+ mph possible this afternoon
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 10:00 AM Update: Monday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Strong winds upwards to 50+ mph will be moving into the Permian Basin and Trans-Pecos this afternoon creating areas of blowing dust and high fire danger. Wind advisories are up for parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

A mix of rain and snow will move into the northern Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico after midnight. Any accumulations will be confined to areas north of a line from Guadalupe Mountains National Park to Big Spring. Accumulations will be light and widespread travel problems are not expected.

Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this Spring-like wind event on CBS7.com and on Facebook and be sure to get the CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather App for the latest on the strong winds and Winter weather.

