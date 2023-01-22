Fatal crash in Ward County on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Ward County at 9:30am on January 19, 2023.

The crash occurred on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote.

The investigation revealed that a man from Pecos, Texas, identified as Jose Ricardo Arreguy, 67, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 North Service Road and drove off the roadway into the south barrow ditch.

Arreguy then over corrected back across the roadway and caused his car to roll over.

He was later transported to the Ward County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

