Fatal crash in Ward County on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote

Jose Ricardo Arreguy, 67, was later transported to the Ward County Memorial Hospital where he...
Jose Ricardo Arreguy, 67, was later transported to the Ward County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. (MGN)(MGN Images)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Ward County at 9:30am on January 19, 2023.

The crash occurred on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote.

The investigation revealed that a man from Pecos, Texas, identified as Jose Ricardo Arreguy, 67, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 North Service Road and drove off the roadway into the south barrow ditch.

Arreguy then over corrected back across the roadway and caused his car to roll over.

He was later transported to the Ward County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duck pond searched for investigation
Wadley-Barron Park closed indefinitely after investigators find gun
Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert
Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
Fatal car crash
One-year-old dies in crash in Martin County

Latest News

(MGN)
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/22/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 1/22/23
The residents at Legacy West say before adding homes to the area, the city should help fix...
Midland residents file objections toward city