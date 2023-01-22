Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023.

The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland.

The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive just west of SH 349.

Colton Allen Turner, 22, was traveling southbound on SH 349.

Jansen failed to yield right of way from a private drive and entered SH 349 making a left turn, northbound, resulting in a collision with Turner.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene by Midland EMS.

