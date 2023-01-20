Temporary closures at Big Bend to protect nesting falcons

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Feb. 1st and continuing through May 31st, the National Park Service will temporarily close select areas in the Chisos Mountains to protect nesting falcons.

The areas closing to public entry are:

A portion of the East Rim Trail from the southern junction of the Boot Canyon Trail to a point just north of Campsite ER-4. (see map below).

East Rim Campsites: ER-4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

Technical rock climbing on rock faces within ¼ mile of known peregrine eyries.

The National Park Service does not plan to close any other areas, but this may change if the Peregrine falcon’s behavior or nesting sites do not follow traditional trends.

In August 1999, the Peregrine falcon was removed from the federal endangered species list, a move prompted by the falcon’s comeback from the brink of extinction. However, in Texas, it is still listed as a threatened species.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.