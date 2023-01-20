Midland non-profit to hold Naturalist certification training

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Sibley Nature Center is hosting a training starting this weekend for those that want to become certified Texas Master Naturalists.

A Texas Master Naturalist can teach people about their local ecosystem through plants, animals, and natural resources.

One of the members of the Llano Estacado Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists, Susan May, says it’s these training teach people local knowledge.

“so, you’re going to get a wide variety of classes. things about birds, ornithology, we have a class on herpetology, so you’ll learn about things like the Texas horn lizard,” said May.

May says that one of the benefits of becoming a Texas Master Naturalist is that you learn to identify plants, bugs and animals that benefit off of each other, and also better your ecosystem.

One part of the training deals with water, and can help during a boil water notice.

“You’ll learn about water issues which is definitely something that we living in this area need to be concerned with. So you’ll learn about aquifers and water issues and how to deal with that,” said May.

May says the Midland-Odessa ecosystem used to be a shortgrass prairie, but it has since been urbanized and can still constantly change throughout the years.

“and so those changes by urbanizing the area and eliminating the shortgrass prairie have changed it more into a scrub land. kind of a mesquite forest,” said May.

The training does have a fee of $125 and it includes all the classes, textbooks, dues and supplies.

To become certified, trainees require 40 hours of combined field and classroom instruction through a Texas Master Naturalist Chapter.

As well as another 40 hours of volunteer service back to the state and community, and an 8 hour advance training that’s a little more intense through special speakers and webinars.

If you want more information on how to sign up for this training, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.