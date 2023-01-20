Meals on Wheels of Odessa seeing increase in clients

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Meals On Wheels has seen an increase in their clients over the last year adding 100 clients to their list of people in need of a nutritious meal.

“We were averaging close to 500 a day and now we’re almost to 600 a day so I’ve definitely seen an increase and I’ve definitely seen an increase in those needing a little extra that we can provide so weekend meals and shelf stable foods,” said Executive Director Craig Stoker.

Stoker says what they do goes beyond the meals they provide for people in their daily visits.

“We’re checking in on our clients and making sure that they are healthy and have the things that they need and we have the ability to provide those things if they don’t. Over the summer we passed out fans and over the winter we passed out some heaters and blankets so we just really want to be there beyond that meal,” said Stoker.

Odessa Regional Medical Center cooks their meals every morning Monday through Friday for them to distribute and on Fridays they serve bread and shelf stable items so their clients can make it through the weekend.

Stoker says they are grateful to be able to help people throughout Odessa in any way that they can.

“We’ve got the best volunteers, they are fiercely loyal and they show up every day and they help us get all those meals out so we really couldn’t do it without him,” said Stoker.

Stoker says one of his goals is to expand their services so they are looking for volunteers to help.

