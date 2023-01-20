HIGHLIGHTS: #3 Odessa College wins 15th game in a row

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College men’s basketball defeated New Mexico Military Institute 87-58 on Thursday at the OC Sports Center. It is the Wranglers 15th win in a row.

Odessa College is ranked #3 in the NJCAA national rankings. The Wranglers play at rival Midland College on Monday.

Watch the video above for highlights from Thursday’s game.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.