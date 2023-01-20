Faudree Road traffic update

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Faudree Road traffic will be shifted to the newly paved roadway on Jan. 22.

56th st. between Sleepy Hollow St. and Faudree Rd. will be closed to traffic for the remainder of this first phase of construction.

This first phase of construction will include building the west half of the new Faudree Road between 191 and Windchase Street and is scheduled to be complete by June.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and be aware of work crews in the area and obey all traffic control signs and signals.

