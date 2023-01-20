ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/21/23: A cold front will arrive first thing Saturday morning bringing slightly cooler air and some breezy conditions for the start of the weekend. Overall it does look good for anything outdoors as long as you can stand a little breeze. The colder changes are holding off until next week.

A stronger and colder cold front arrives early next week and may have a little moisture to work with. It will not only bring much cooler to colder weather but also put a rain/snow wintry mix in the forecast. Any accumulations look to be light as this system moves through late Monday into Tuesday. Stay with CBS7 First Alert for further updates!

