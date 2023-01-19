Three crude oil pits on fire north of Pecos

By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to Sheriff Art Granado with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, three crude oil pits are on fire 18 miles north of Pecos.

The site the pits are on belongs to Republic Services.

An acid tank was reportedly also on fire but Sheriff Granado says that fire has been put out.

The Sheriff also confirmed firefighters are working on putting out the pit fires.

