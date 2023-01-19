Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs.

The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents.

That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared to last year, which was just under 2 dollars a carton.

For the last couple of years residents in Odessa have been fighting for the right to have hens on their land to produce eggs.

According to Mayor Javier Joven, Odessa is the only city in the area that does not allow raising hens.

And now with the price of eggs rising, Mayor Javier Joven is looking at allowing hens within city limits for the first time since the 90s.

“Now recently there’s been indications that the high cost of eggs it taking a shot so I’ve instructed and I’ve asked our legal department in the City of Odessa to start looking at the ordinance in surrounding cities and for us to take that as an example out it on the workshop and see what we can work up” Javier Joven, City of Odessa Mayor

One chicken farm in Midland says it’s not easy to operate a chicken farm on a daily basis and the changing seasons can scramble production.

“We do year round production so we’re one of the few farms where you can actually find eggs in the Winter time. At 11am we gather the morning lay and then I come home and I gather the evening lay.” said Laura , Chatelaine Farms

But come summer, collecting eggs isn’t over easy.

“I have to gather on the hour. Because the last thing you want is a fried egg that you just broke open and it’s a fried egg” said Laura

Once more details are developed for the new ordinance, Mayor Joven wants Odessans to tell the council whether or not you are for or against hens in the city.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duck pond searched for investigation
Wadley-Barron Park closed indefinitely after investigators find gun
Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert
Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
crash at 2nd and Meadows
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize

Latest News

The PSP dedicated $3.5 million in funding to meet the demand for drivers in the Permian Basin.
Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College expand Truck Driving Academy
Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College expand trucking program
Coahoma’s Christian Everett signs with Concordia softball
Beal dog park closing for maintenance