Coahoma’s Christian Everett signs with Concordia softball

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - Coahoma High School softball standout Christian Everett signed with Concordia University in Austin on Wednesday.

Everett played 2nd base for Coahoma as a junior last season. She helped the Bulldogettes make it all the way to the 3A State Championship Game, where they lost by just one run.

Everett is also a standout in track, powerlifting and volleyball.

Watch the video above to see her signing and hear what Everett said about the exciting day.

