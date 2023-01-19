CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/20/23

Breezy conditions return to West Texas...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 1/19/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/20/23: A little more breeze is back in the forecast as the next Pacific storm system and cold front arrive in West Texas. The worst of the wind will be on Saturday...so keep that in mind with any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be much cooler and a little more seasonable this weekend as we are finally starting to see a pattern change back to the Winter season.

A stronger and colder cold front arrives early next week and may have a little moisture to work with. It will not only bring much cooler to colder weather but also put a rain/snow wintry mix in the forecast. Any accumulations look to be light as this system moves through late Monday into Tuesday. Stay with CBS7 First Alert for further updates!

