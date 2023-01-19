Beal dog park closing for maintenance

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, the Parks and Recreation Department will be closing Beal Dog Park for an irrigation system malfunction that caused flooding in the dog park.

The park is closed for repairs and to let the park dry out.

Beal Dog Park will be closed from Wednesday, Jan. 18 until Friday, Jan. 20, and will reopen Saturday, Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.