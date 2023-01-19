Beal dog park closing for maintenance

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, the Parks and Recreation Department will be closing Beal Dog Park for an irrigation system malfunction that caused flooding in the dog park.

The park is closed for repairs and to let the park dry out.

Beal Dog Park will be closed from Wednesday, Jan. 18 until Friday, Jan. 20, and will reopen Saturday, Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duck pond searched for investigation
Wadley-Barron Park closed indefinitely after investigators find gun
Darla Steve, Zach Smith
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert
Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
crash at 2nd and Meadows
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize

Latest News

Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
The shelter is asking for blanket donations
Humane Society of Odessa power restored
MISD approves plan for turf field at MHS
Jesus House of Odessa receives donations
Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations